Devi Awards Chennai 2025: Highlights of the enthralling ceremony

8.49 pm: Sudha Seshayyan, Director Sastra University Chennai, honoured with Devi Award for her service to education and medicine.
8.48 pm: Suchitra Balasubramaniam, Harikatha exponent, honoured with the Devi Award.
8.43 pm: Chitra Visweswaran, legendary Bharatanatyam exponent, honoured with the prestigious Devi Award for her unmatched contribution to Indian classical dance.
8.40 pm: Rajavalli Rajiv honoured with the prestigious Devi Award for her remarkable journey as a social entrepreneur.
8.39 pm: Arundhathi Subramaniam, who continues to inspire as an acclaimed poet and author, graced with the distinguished Devi Award.
8.33 pm: Jerlin Anika honoured with Devi Award for her excellence beyond limitations.
8.22 pm: Principal of Sishya, Adyar, Omana Thomas shines bright as she receives the Devi Award, a testament to her tireless efforts in shaping young minds.
8.20 pm: Soulfree co-founder Preethi Srinivasan, who inspires millions with her story of courage and determination, receives the Devi Award.
8.16 pm: Legendary Carnatic vocalist Sudha Ragunathan is honoured with the prestigious Devi Award, celebrating her timeless contribution to Indian classical music.
7.55 pm: Chief guest Dr Preetha Reddy, Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals, in a conversation with senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai at Devi Awards Chennai 2025.
7.50 pm: The 31st Devi Awards ceremony begins on an auspicious note with Dr Preetha Reddy (Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals), Prabhu Chawla (Editorial Director) and TNIE CEO Lakshmi Menon (left) lighting the ceremonial lamp.
7.41 pm: Watch the event live here as the evening unfolds!
7.40 pm: Actor Thalaivasal Vijay arrives at the event.
7.25 pm: Guests and award recipients arrive at Devi Awards.
7.15 pm: The stage is set for Devi Awards Chennai 2025.