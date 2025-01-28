society

Devi Awards Chennai 2025: Highlights of the enthralling ceremony

The 31st edition of Devi Awards was held this evening where 13 women achievers were felicitated at a grand event hosted at ITC Grand Chola in Chennai
Devi Awards Chennai 2025: Highlights of the enthralling ceremony
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

9.05 pm: Devi Awards Chennai 2025 comes to an end with all the Devis posing along with TNIE Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla, TNIE CEO Lakshmi Menon and TNIE Executive Editor Santwana Bhattacharya.

9.04 pm: Khatija Rahman, the soulful musician, receiving the prestigious Devi Award for her remarkable contributions to music and art.

8.59 pm: Vishnu Vardhan receiving the award on behalf of his wife, costume designer Anu Vardhan

8.52 pm: Celebrating Brinda Gopal, the mesmerising choreographer, as she receives the Devi Award, a true testament to her dedication and brilliance in the performing arts

8.50 pm: Lakshmi Venu, Director of TAFE (Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited) was conferred the Devi Award. Unfortunately, she couldn't attend the event to collect the award in person.

8.49 pm: Sudha Seshayyan, Director Sastra University Chennai, honoured with Devi Award for her service to education and medicine.

8.48 pm: Suchitra Balasubramaniam, Harikatha exponent, honoured with the Devi Award.

8.43 pm: Chitra Visweswaran, legendary Bharatanatyam exponent, honoured with the prestigious Devi Award for her unmatched contribution to Indian classical dance.

8.40 pm: Rajavalli Rajiv honoured with the prestigious Devi Award for her remarkable journey as a social entrepreneur.

8.39 pm: Arundhathi Subramaniam, who continues to inspire as an acclaimed poet and author, graced with the distinguished Devi Award.

8.33 pm:  Jerlin Anika honoured with Devi Award for her excellence beyond limitations.

8.22 pm: Principal of Sishya, Adyar, Omana Thomas shines bright as she receives the Devi Award, a testament to her tireless efforts in shaping young minds.

8.20 pm: Soulfree co-founder Preethi Srinivasan, who inspires millions with her story of courage and determination, receives the Devi Award.

8.16 pm: Legendary Carnatic vocalist Sudha Ragunathan is honoured with the prestigious Devi Award, celebrating her timeless contribution to Indian classical music.

7.55 pm: Chief guest Dr Preetha Reddy, Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals, in a conversation with senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai at Devi Awards Chennai 2025.

7.50 pm: The 31st Devi Awards ceremony begins on an auspicious note with Dr Preetha Reddy (Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals), Prabhu Chawla (Editorial Director) and TNIE CEO Lakshmi Menon (left) lighting the ceremonial lamp.

7.41 pm: Watch the event live here as the evening unfolds!

7.40 pm:  Actor Thalaivasal Vijay arrives at the event.

7.25 pm: Guests and award recipients arrive at Devi Awards.

7.15 pm: The stage is set for Devi Awards Chennai 2025.

6.15 pm: Devi Awards Chennai 2025 begins soon!

Devi Awards
Devi Awards 2025

Related Stories

No stories found.