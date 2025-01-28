Los Angeles wildfires lead to fundraising focus at the Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards this year will be significantly different as the music industry unites to aid those affected by the catastrophic wildfires in Los Angeles area.

Grammy week, traditionally, a lively period filled with numerous events hosted by the Recording Academy and various record labels to celebrate the music industry's achievements, has been impacted by recent fires that have ravaged neighbourhoods like Pacific Palisades and Altadena. As a result, many companies like Universal Music Group, Sony, Spotify, BMG, and Warner Music Group have cancelled their plans. These organisations are now redirecting their resources to assist those affected by the wildfires.

While the Grammy Awards will still take place on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the focus will now shift to aiding wildfire victims. The Recording Academy and its affiliated charity, MusiCares, quickly launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort with an initial $1 million donation. Within days, they had distributed $2 million in emergency aid.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. explained that the decision to condense Grammy week activities into just four key events with a fundraising element was made after extensive consultations with various stakeholders. “We reached out to state officials, the governor’s office, the mayor’s office, the fire department, and hotel managers to understand the situation better,” Mason said.