ThinkEdu Conclave 2025: Day 2 Live Updates

‘Cleansing Public Debate: Keeping the Space for Difference’ with MP Sasikanth Senthil; Deputy Propaganda Secretary, AIADMK, Gautami; Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan and MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu in discussion with K Vaidiyanathan, editor of Dinamani at ThinkEdu 2025
Prof Venkatesh Balasubramanian talks about ‘AI and Behavioural Change: A Roadmap’ at Thinkedu 2025
Dr Pratima Murthy, Director of NIMHANS and Dr Koushik Sinha Deb, Additional Professor, Department of Psychiatry, AIIMS Delhi in conservation with Senior Journalist Kaveree Bamzai at ThinkEdu 2025
Priyank Kharge, Minister for Electronics, IT/BT and rural development & Panchayat Raj, Karnataka talks on INDIA and Congress: State of suspension? Chaired by Santwana Bhattacharya, Editor, The New Indian Express at ThinkEdu conclave 2025
Think Edu 2025 Day 2 resumes after a break for lunch! Anirudh Kanisetti on ‘Enigmatic Empires: Who were the Cholas?’ with Ravi Shankar, Consulting Editor, The Sunday Standard
Tanuj Bhojwani, Head of People + AI, delivers an insightful lecture on ‘India Expanding: Embracing the AI Leap’ at ThinkEdu 2025
Prof Himanshu Rai, Director of IIM Indore and Dr Suresh Ramanathan, Dean & Principal, Great Lakes Institute of Management in conversation with Senior Journalist Kaveree Bamzai on ‘Classroom to Corporate Office: Preparing for India Inc’ at ThinkEdu 2025
Shri Arif Mohammed Khan, Governor of Bihar, speaks on the ‘Role of Morality in Indian Education’ at ThinkEdu 2025!
“The old icons of Tamil Nadu are losing relevance. The current Dravida parties have started from their ideological forefathers,” says K Annamalai, State President - TN BJP, on the Dravida movement in Tamil Nadu at ThinkEdu 2025
Author Vikram Sampath in conversation with Ravi Shankar, Consulting Editor of The Sunday Standard on ‘Heroes, Villains & Survivors’
Sanjeev Sanyal, Member, EAC to PM, talks about the lessons from the lost history, chaired by Ravi Shankar, Consulting Editor of The Sunday Standard at ThinkEdu Conclave 2025
