Rain, runways, and revelry: Chennai’s fashion-forward week recap

The sweltering heat and sudden rain showers played a cheeky game of hide and seek this week, as we dashed from one event to the next. As we complained about the never-ending summer and pulled out our linens, along came the showers to complicate both our plans and our outfits. I love that the rain didn’t stop anyone. People were still out and about, umbrellas up, waterproof makeup on, coffees in hand, just rolling with it. It was like the people of the city decided a little water wasn’t going to ruin the vibe.
At Express Avenue Mall, the buzz was palpable before we even saw the store. A long queue, mostly excited young women chatting, laughing and snapping selfies, snaked past us. The line led us to the opening of Victoria’s Secret, finally arriving on our shores. The buzz was contagious, with everyone wanting first look and first pick of the brand’s signature beauty and fragrance collections.
Continuing the shopping trail was a special pop-up by Sukriti Jewels with an exclusive collection of silver jewellery. The ladies loved the pieces—from everyday classics to statement pieces for the festive season.
Sunday saw all of us gathered for a style brunch hosted by Sidney Sladen at The Flying Elephant, Park Hyatt. With the dress code as ‘Sophisticated Safari’, guests came in their best tropical and animal prints. As promised, it was an afternoon of fashion, food, and loads of fun.
While we’re on the subject of parties, Queeriorsity hosted Chennai’s first-ever drag party to celebrate Pride Month and promote inclusivity. The event, held at Shadows Bar and Kitchen with support from the Australian Consulate, featured performances by drag queens including Beyonce the Drag Queen and Legendary Karma.
Winding up the week were two more events. The first was “Gut Feeling”, a laughter-filled wellness session hosted by FICCI FLO Chennai Chapter. Held at the Museum Theatre, Egmore, it featured globally renowned gastroenterologist and health educator Dr Palaniappan Manickam, who delivered a power-packed session on gut health, holistic well-being, and mindful living.
The final event was at Café Noci at Express Avenue, a ‘Plant and Paint’ afternoon where guests got to paint their own quirky pots and take home a sapling.