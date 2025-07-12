Rain, runways, and revelry: Chennai’s fashion-forward week recap

The sweltering heat and sudden rain showers played a cheeky game of hide and seek this week, as we dashed from one event to the next. As we complained about the never-ending summer and pulled out our linens, along came the showers to complicate both our plans and our outfits. I love that the rain didn’t stop anyone. People were still out and about, umbrellas up, waterproof makeup on, coffees in hand, just rolling with it. It was like the people of the city decided a little water wasn’t going to ruin the vibe.

At Express Avenue Mall, the buzz was palpable before we even saw the store. A long queue, mostly excited young women chatting, laughing and snapping selfies, snaked past us. The line led us to the opening of Victoria’s Secret, finally arriving on our shores. The buzz was contagious, with everyone wanting first look and first pick of the brand’s signature beauty and fragrance collections.