The last glow: Are fireflies going extinct?

Forget the fun nights when brushing against the bushes would set off a cascade of glowing lights, as if the stars had fallen to the earth and nestled in the grass. Experts say that the population of fireflies around the world is rapidly declining and 18 species of them face extinction. Do we really have to live in a world where this magical sighting is lost?

There are many reasons behind their quiet disappearance—and sadly, we humans are the greatest one. We’ve built an ecosystem that caters almost entirely to our needs, leaving countless other creatures to struggle, adapt, or vanish in the face of time. Researchers have said that the major cause for their decline is the increasing light population.

These glowing insects use their natural light to attract mates, but the rise in artificial lighting is disrupting this natural communication. As their signals go unnoticed, firefly populations are quietly dwindling, leading to the sad statement of our generation being the last witness of it all.

The increasing use of pesticides and unusual climate changes also affect these glowing creatures. These wander along the wetlands but with the rising urbanisation, we have clearly snatched away their homes to build ours.

So, how to protect them now?

Habitat restoration: Help them re-establish their home by rehabilitating wetlands and woodlands. This can easily be done in backyard of your home.

Reducing light pollution: The most dangerous enemy of these glowing beauties are the artificial light we have created so turn off all the excess lights at night.

Stop the use of pesticides: In our efforts to eliminate garden pests, we’re unknowingly harming the delicate fireflies too. The same chemicals and practices meant to protect our plants may be silently wiping out these glowing wonders of the night.