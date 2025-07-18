Astronomer’s CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot caught getting cosy at Coldplay concert

Oops, caught in the act! Coldplay’s cam exposes an alleged affair between Astronomer’s CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot and the internet is blowing up. The kiss cam moment led to a hilarious scene and the concert took an unexpected turn.

Caught on kiss cam: Astronomer’s CEO making headlines for the wrong reasons!

During Coldplay’s Wednesday show at Gillette Stadium in Boston, frontman Chris Martin thought of turning up the energy and bring a fun twist to the event. This led to the classic kiss cam game. At many events, this game highlights a couple on the big screen and if their faces appear, they’re expected to share a kiss. Panning over several fans, the camera suddenly landed on Andy and Kristin. What started as a lighthearted romantic moment quickly turned into a PR nightmare, with social media flooding with negative comments about the CEO and the company’s part in this unacceptable behaviour.

The couple was seen sharing a sweet hug, with Andy wrapping his arms around Kristen as they enjoyed the soothing music. Chris, who was unaware of the sneaky affair, commented saying, “Oh, look at these two”. As the camera lingered over them, Kristen quickly pulled away and Andy ducked down with embarrassment. Talk about real-life oops moments! Bringing the cherry on top, Chris joked, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy!” This led to a burst of laughter across the stadium and the gossip around social media triggered.