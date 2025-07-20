Is Earth spinning faster than usual?

Ready for the scary part? If the Earth continues to spin faster and the speed increases over time, many natural calamities might show up. At 1mps faster, sea levels at the Equator will rise and the cities like New Orleans and Jakarta could start an underwater life. If it goes up to 100mps then Amazon and New Australia will completely vanish by drowning. Faster earth equals more cyclones and tsunamis. Bodily effects can also be a thing — we lose sleep, it messes with our minds, and end up stuck in a forever jet lag mode. But hey, relax — it’s only a few milliseconds faster. So maybe hold off on the overthinking… for now at least!

Did you know?

Interestingly, did you know that Earth used to spin much faster in ancient times? During the dinosaur era, a full day lasted only about 23 hours! So yeah, even the T-Rex had fewer hours to rule the world. Pretty unfair, right?

The universe may be chaotic, but here on Earth, time still hums to its own gentle rhythm.