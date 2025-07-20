Who is Coldplay fan Grace Springer, who filmed Andy Byron’s alleged affair?

Grace is just another person with a sharp eye for a meme-able moment, who merely did what any social-savvy concertgoer might do: record something mildly odd, post it online, move on. Only, this wasn’t a funny stranger trip on stage. It was a highly placed tech exec and his HR head appearing far more than collegial in a very public setting.

In the days that followed, Grace’s tone stayed matter-of-fact. She’s expressed mild regret for disrupting lives, but her sentiment hasn’t wavered. The phrase she chose to caption the post,“Play stupid games, win stupid prizes”, has become its own kind of mic drop.

So who is Grace Springer? Not an influencer, not a journalist, not a corporate plant. Just a Coldplay fan with good timing, sharp instincts, and a phone in her hand. She didn’t dig for the story; the story found her.