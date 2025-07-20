Who is Coldplay fan Grace Springer, who filmed Andy Byron’s alleged affair?

Grace Springer wasn’t trying to play detective. The Coldplay devotee was just vibing at the band’s concert in Boston when her phone camera happened to capture what’s now being called one of the most awkward ‘kiss cam’ moments. A simple post, a catchy caption, and nearly 50 million views later, Grace has gone from fangirl to accidental whistleblower.
Her now-viral video showed Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s HR head Kristin Cabot awkwardly embracing on the jumbotron before hastily ducking out of sight. At first, Grace thought it was just a cringey couple caught off guard. She didn’t know who they were. She wasn’t trying to start a scandal. But once the clip hit the internet, the sleuths took over. And soon, they connected the dots, Andy was allegedly still married, and Kristin had recently finalised a divorce.
Grace is just another person with a sharp eye for a meme-able moment, who merely did what any social-savvy concertgoer might do: record something mildly odd, post it online, move on. Only, this wasn’t a funny stranger trip on stage. It was a highly placed tech exec and his HR head appearing far more than collegial in a very public setting.
In the days that followed, Grace’s tone stayed matter-of-fact. She’s expressed mild regret for disrupting lives, but her sentiment hasn’t wavered. The phrase she chose to caption the post,“Play stupid games, win stupid prizes”, has become its own kind of mic drop.
So who is Grace Springer? Not an influencer, not a journalist, not a corporate plant. Just a Coldplay fan with good timing, sharp instincts, and a phone in her hand. She didn’t dig for the story; the story found her.
