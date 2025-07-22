Who was Rosie Roche? Royal family mourns 20-year-old’s death

Granddaughter of Princess Diana's uncle and cousin of Princes William and Harry, Rosie Roche was found dead at her Norton family home, near Malmesbury, Wiltshire, on July 14, 2025, with a firearm near her body. With a lack of evidence of third-party involvement, her death is being treated with little to no suspicion. The investigation was opened at Wiltshire and Swindon Coroner’s Court and has been adjourned to October 25. Rosie's mother, Pippa and daughter, Agatha, discovered her body after she was packing for a trip with friends.

The sudden death of the young woman has left her family members of the extended royal circle in shock. Though no further details have been publicly released, the police are not treating the case as a matter of suspicion.