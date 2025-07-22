Who was Rosie Roche? Royal family mourns 20-year-old’s death

Granddaughter of Princess Diana's uncle and cousin of Princes William and Harry, Rosie Roche was found dead at her Norton family home, near Malmesbury, Wiltshire, on July 14, 2025, with a firearm near her body. With a lack of evidence of third-party involvement, her death is being treated with little to no suspicion. The investigation was opened at Wiltshire and Swindon Coroner’s Court and has been adjourned to October 25. Rosie's mother, Pippa and daughter, Agatha, discovered her body after she was packing for a trip with friends.
The sudden death of the young woman has left her family members of the extended royal circle in shock. Though no further details have been publicly released, the police are not treating the case as a matter of suspicion.
Rosie Jeanne Burke Roche was known for her academic talent and her vibrant personality. She was pursuing a degree in English Literature at Durham University.
Her obituary in a renowned publication read, “Roche Rosie Jeanne Burke. Died on Monday 14th July, 2025. Darling daughter of Hugh and Pippa. Incredible sister to Archie and Agatha, Granddaughter to Derek and Rae Long.”
Plans are in place for a private funeral followed by a memorial service at a later date to celebrate the girl who will be ‘sorely missed’ by her family, according to a spokesperson close for the family.
Rosie’s death marks the second gun-related incident to affect the royal family in recent years. In February 2024, Thomas Kingston, husband of Lady Gabriella Kingston, another cousin to William and Harry, died of a gunshot wound at his parents’ home in the Cotswolds. A gun was found near his body and Gloucestershire’s senior coroner later ruled the death a suicide.
In Rosie’s case, no official cause of death has yet been confirmed. Both her family and Prince William’s representatives have declined to comment further. As the investigation continues, many are mourning the loss of a young woman whose life ended far too soon.