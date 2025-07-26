Chinnaswamy stadium fails safety standards, ICC matches likely to be relocated

Justice John Michael D'Cunha has declared that M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru does not meet the safety standards required for mass gatherings. The investigation began after the massive tragedy of a stampede that occurred on June 2, 2025 when the Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the IPL finals and people went head over heels with celebration.

Stampede fallout: Chinnaswamy stadium branded as unsafe, faces major event relocations

The Justice’s statement serves as a crucial directive to prevent future stampede-like incidents during mass gatherings, particularly with high-profile events such as the Women’s World Cup matches which are scheduled to be held at the venue later this year.

The incident of stampede occurred on July 2 when the RCB team brought the IPL trophy to its home ground. Reportedly 11 people who were present in the celebration were killed and that made the authorities to examine the capacity of the stadium.