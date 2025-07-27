UAE named world’s safest country in 2025

What’s interesting is how safe people feel despite the UAE being a hub for tourism and international workers. That mix could easily make things messy, but the country has managed to strike a balance. From quick police response to easy-to-use public safety apps, they’ve put systems in place that actually work. Other countries could take a few notes. Andorra, a tiny European country, ranked second on the list. But the UAE’s position stands out, given its size and population mix.

India has 12 cities in the ranking this year. Ahmedabad came in highest at number 77 worldwide, with a Safety Index of 68.6. Jaipur, Coimbatore, Chennai and Pune also made the list. Delhi landed much lower, at rank 234.

This survey is on how people feel in their own cities. They’re asked about crime, safety after dark, and whether they’ve faced theft, harassment, or worse. And the more at ease people feel, the higher the score will be for the city. For now, it looks like the UAE is leading the way and showing the world what everyday safety can actually look like.