UAE named world’s safest country in 2025

The UAE has just been named the safest country in the world for 2025, and honestly, it’s not much of a surprise. Abu Dhabi, its capital, has topped the list of safest cities globally—again. This is the ninth year in a row that Abu Dhabi has held on to its spot, scoring 88.8 out of 100 according to Numbeo’s mid-year Safety Index. Other cities like Dubai and Sharjah aren’t far behind. Four UAE cities made it to the global top 10. It clearly shows that the country is doing something right.
For starters, rules are clear, and enforcement is strong. Public spaces are clean, well-lit and closely monitored. Most people feel comfortable walking around, even after dark. There’s also a sense that if something goes wrong, help won’t be far away.
What’s interesting is how safe people feel despite the UAE being a hub for tourism and international workers. That mix could easily make things messy, but the country has managed to strike a balance. From quick police response to easy-to-use public safety apps, they’ve put systems in place that actually work. Other countries could take a few notes. Andorra, a tiny European country, ranked second on the list. But the UAE’s position stands out, given its size and population mix.
India has 12 cities in the ranking this year. Ahmedabad came in highest at number 77 worldwide, with a Safety Index of 68.6. Jaipur, Coimbatore, Chennai and Pune also made the list. Delhi landed much lower, at rank 234.
This survey is on how people feel in their own cities. They’re asked about crime, safety after dark, and whether they’ve faced theft, harassment, or worse. And the more at ease people feel, the higher the score will be for the city. For now, it looks like the UAE is leading the way and showing the world what everyday safety can actually look like.
