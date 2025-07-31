Microsoft's study highlights jobs vulnerable to AI and those that will remain safe

At some point or the other, many of us have wondered what if we get replaced by AI? In 2025, that concern feels more real than ever, especially with advanced bots like ChatGPT and Copilot reshaping our workplaces. The fear of job loss due to automation of work is no longer limited to the future, it’s happening now. Microsoft, based on this global concern, recently released survey data highlighting which job sectors are most at risk and which ones are least likely to be affected.

Microsoft has been actively researching the impact of automation on jobs, and one of their researchers has addressed the growing concerns around this issue. Kiran Tomlinson, senior researcher of Microsoft said in a report, “Our study explores which job categories can productively use AI chatbots. It introduces an AI applicability score that measures the overlap between AI capabilities and job tasks, highlighting where AI might change how work is done, not take away or replace jobs. Our research shows that AI supports many tasks, particularly those involving research, writing, and communication, but does not indicate it can fully perform any single occupation”.

It's time to face the reality, certain jobs are increasingly at risk of being replaced by Artificial Intelligence. Those working in the following sectors may need to be a bit more cautious, consider upskilling, or maybe change their field altogether.

Based on recent data, here are 10 jobs most vulnerable to AI disruption:

Interpreters and Translators Writers and Authors Historians Telephone Operators Sales Representatives of Services Broadcast Announcers and Radio DJs Telemarketers News Analysts, Reporters, Journalists Public Relations Specialists Mathematicians

Now, coming to the ones who are safe for the time being. Here are 10 jobs that the AI can’t replace anytime soon:

Nursing Assistants Painters & Plasterers Ship Engineers Tire Repairers and Changers Highway Maintenance Workers Surgical Assistants Maids and Housekeeping Cleaners Foundry Mold and Coremakers Massage Therapists Supervisors of Firefighters

AI has been both a boon and a burden for our generation. While it has brought incredible technological advancements, it has also taken away much of the human touch. Thoughtful effort is often replaced by algorithms, and creativity increasingly flows in the lines of bit and bytes. It’s worth asking ourselves whether technology is truly helping us evolve, or is it gradually killing us in certain ways?