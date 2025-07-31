Microsoft's study highlights jobs vulnerable to AI and those that will remain safe

At some point or the other, many of us have wondered what if we get replaced by AI? In 2025, that concern feels more real than ever, especially with advanced bots like ChatGPT and Copilot reshaping our workplaces. The fear of job loss due to automation of work is no longer limited to the future, it’s happening now. Microsoft, based on this global concern, recently released survey data highlighting which job sectors are most at risk and which ones are least likely to be affected.
Microsoft has been actively researching the impact of automation on jobs, and one of their researchers has addressed the growing concerns around this issue. Kiran Tomlinson, senior researcher of Microsoft said in a report, “Our study explores which job categories can productively use AI chatbots. It introduces an AI applicability score that measures the overlap between AI capabilities and job tasks, highlighting where AI might change how work is done, not take away or replace jobs. Our research shows that AI supports many tasks, particularly those involving research, writing, and communication, but does not indicate it can fully perform any single occupation”.
It's time to face the reality, certain jobs are increasingly at risk of being replaced by Artificial Intelligence. Those working in the following sectors may need to be a bit more cautious, consider upskilling, or maybe change their field altogether.
Interpreters and Translators
Writers and Authors
Historians
Telephone Operators
Sales Representatives of Services
Broadcast Announcers and Radio DJs
Telemarketers
News Analysts, Reporters, Journalists
Public Relations Specialists
Mathematicians
Nursing Assistants
Painters & Plasterers
Ship Engineers
Tire Repairers and Changers
Highway Maintenance Workers
Surgical Assistants
Maids and Housekeeping Cleaners
Foundry Mold and Coremakers
Massage Therapists
Supervisors of Firefighters
AI has been both a boon and a burden for our generation. While it has brought incredible technological advancements, it has also taken away much of the human touch. Thoughtful effort is often replaced by algorithms, and creativity increasingly flows in the lines of bit and bytes. It’s worth asking ourselves whether technology is truly helping us evolve, or is it gradually killing us in certain ways?
