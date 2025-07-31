What you should know before getting the first credit card

Getting your first credit card might feel like a milestone. You’re officially adulting, ready to tap-and-pay your way through life. But while the glossy bank brochures and sales phone calls make it sound like free money, that little piece of plastic comes with more fine print than we might know.

Your first credit card isn’t free money, here’s what to know

Most of us get their first card just after landing a job. At which point, our knowledge of interest rates, billing cycles, or credit scores is probably zero. You swipe, you pay the minimum due (if at all), and assume it’s all fine. Until one month turns into three, and the bill triples quietly under your nose.