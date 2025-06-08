Bicycle Diaries: In conversation with Australian Consul General in Bengaluru, Hilary McGeachy

Diplomats in a city often get treated like celebrities and in their own circles they truly deserve to be, but beyond and above their political duties, they often take a lot of effort to blend in to their new temporary homes and contribute and learn as much as they can of local culture, practices and life. Australian Consul General in Bengaluru, Hilary McGeachy is no different. She loves a masala dosé as much as any local and knows the bylanes of the Central Business District (CBD) as well as any autorickshaw driver, all thanks to her love for cycling. We catch up with her for a quick conversation around her love for cycling, her life in the city, what her role entails and so much more…

You’ve just completed two years in Bengaluru, what do you think of the city, so far?

I really enjoy living in Bengaluru. I enjoy this city because it is diverse, it is cosmopolitan and I’ve found it be very welcoming. We’re a relatively new consulate here and for my team and I, we’ve found it to be a very friendly city.

We know you are an avid cyclist, do tell us about the lifestyle?

I think, it’s who you are and how you live your life. Whatever I did, I would always enjoy the outdoors. When I was a child, my parents used to take us cycling around the neighbourhood. When I was at university, a bicycle was all I had to get around, so, it was very practical. I find, it’s a great way to explore places. Cycling is very enjoyable. I think that it also helps me be better at my job.

Cycling is often a gateway to discovering new communities. Have you connected with any of the local cycling groups?

I think cycling in Bengaluru is very inclusive. Whatever bike you ride, whatever clothes you ride in, I find that everyone is very welcoming. There’s one group here in particular called Pedal in Tandem. I’ve done few tours with them and they’re fabulous.