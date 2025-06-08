Why this Minneapolis neighbourhood sharpens a giant pencil every year

“Why a pencil? Because everyone knows what it is,” said Amy Higgins. “It’s simple, universal, and leaves room for interpretation.” That spirit of accessibility is what draws people in—from neighbours to out-of-towners like Rachel Hyman, who flew in from Chicago dressed as a pencil after a friend insisted she couldn’t miss it. “Some man is sharpening a pencil on his lawn and this is what happens? Of course, I had to be part of it,” she said. The event also marks the birthday of Minneapolis’s most famous son, Prince. This year, purple pencils were handed out to attendees in his honour, adding a touch of local nostalgia to the proceedings.

Sculptor Ingvoldstad believes in letting the public shape the meaning of the art. “It’s a good place,” he said. “Even if your reaction is negative—it’s yours. That’s what matters.” Like the pencil itself, the ritual embraces impermanence. Each year’s sharpening takes a few inches off. Eventually, the pencil may be reduced to a stub—but that’s the point. “Like any ritual, there’s sacrifice,” Ingvoldstad added. “We’re giving up a piece of the monument to keep the spirit alive.”