society

Conscious indulgence took the spotlight at this tasting affair

House of Klothberg’s Creamery's debut blends indulgence with conscious choices, featuring vegan ice creams, waffles, and bubble teas
Conscious indulgence took the spotlight at this tasting affair
Kaelyl, Flora, and Winova
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

Centre stage this week was the launch of the House of Klothberg’s Plant-Based Creamery, where guilt-free indulgence took on a chic new form.

Guests were treated to a stylish tasting experience, sampling a variety of sugar-free ice creams, vegan waffles, and bubble teas — each item designed to impress both the palate and the conscious consumer.

Rajib and Raj
Rajib and Raj
Moumitha
Moumitha
Sulekha
Sulekha

The luxe evening proved that plant-based doesn’t mean pared down. From creamy scoops to artful plating, everything on offer was crafted to redefine vegan indulgence. For those who thought desserts meant compromise, Klothberg served up a sweet rethink.

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com