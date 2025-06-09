Conscious indulgence took the spotlight at this tasting affair

Centre stage this week was the launch of the House of Klothberg’s Plant-Based Creamery, where guilt-free indulgence took on a chic new form.
Guests were treated to a stylish tasting experience, sampling a variety of sugar-free ice creams, vegan waffles, and bubble teas — each item designed to impress both the palate and the conscious consumer.
The luxe evening proved that plant-based doesn’t mean pared down. From creamy scoops to artful plating, everything on offer was crafted to redefine vegan indulgence. For those who thought desserts meant compromise, Klothberg served up a sweet rethink.