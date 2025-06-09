society

Diamonds took the spotlight at this starry affair

AVR Swarna Mahal’s new collection sparkles at The Leela Palace with a high-glam fashion show and starry appearances
Arvind Swamy
A sparkling affair lit up The Leela Palace, Chennai, as AVR Swarna Mahal unveiled their dazzling new diamond collection, D REN.

The star-studded evening featured a glamorous fashion showcase, curated by renowned stylist Karun Raman, bringing elegance and opulence to the ramp.

Racha Aribarg and Naraphan Aribarg
Sreesmaran, Saumyha, Sanjjay, and Siddhanth
Upasana
Adding to the dazzle was actor Arvind Swamy, who graced the occasion and added an extra touch of star power to the night. From couture to carats, the evening was all about shine and style — and offered a peek behind the curtain into the artistry that went into the making of D REN.

