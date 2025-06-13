Chennai’s Summer Saga carries on with festive feasts, beauty buzz, and feel-good finds

The summer in Chennai continues — like an old, enthusiastic friend who has overstayed their welcome. We got excited about the rains and pulled out our umbrellas, only for the sun to come out blazing an hour later. The cat-and-mouse rain game continued all week, but we endured it all with smiles on our faces, sweat on our brows, and a resigned sense of humour only a true Chennaite can understand.
A pleasant twist in the tale, making us temporarily forget the weather, was the arrival of Eid. And at the centre of it all? That delicious biriyani. Everyone celebrated in their own way — flaunting outfits and make-up looks for the ’gram. Catching up with make-up artist Sringa aka Kabookie, she told me about all the love she received for her Eid-inspired make-up transformation. Her pick for the day? A bold Arabic winged liner for that sharp, defined edge.
The beauty trail continued through the week with a special workshop by Etude at Nykaa in Phoenix Marketcity. Fun, colour, and flawless looks were the order of the day, as guests explored new trends and iconic favourites. Cheek and lip tints dominated conversations, with many also toasting to the brand’s sixth anniversary in India.
Meanwhile, foodies were in for a treat at Up North, Pullman Chennai, where a culinary soirée welcomed guests to revamped interiors and bold North Indian flavours. While I’ll always have a soft spot for the classics, we were surprised — and delighted — by the fresh takes on familiar dishes that had us raising our eyebrows… and then going back for seconds.
To add more flavour to the week, SPARK — Season 1, an inspiring initiative by the Rotary Club of Chennai Bharathi, brought together over 30 sustainable and inclusive brands under one roof. Each stall had a powerful backstory, making it not just a market but a celebration of conscious entrepreneurship.
Wrapping things up was a press meet by Apollo Spectra Hospitals, announcing the launch of the Rafaelo procedure, one of their latest day-care innovations. Guest of honour Parvathy Nair shared her personal approach to health — emphasising that it’s not about quick fixes, but sustainable practices. She also highlighted the importance of mental wellness, and the power of being content with oneself.
So yes, the heat’s still here, and so are we — finding reasons to smile, slay and savour every moment Chennai has to offer.
