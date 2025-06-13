Chennai’s Summer Saga carries on with festive feasts, beauty buzz, and feel-good finds

The summer in Chennai continues — like an old, enthusiastic friend who has overstayed their welcome. We got excited about the rains and pulled out our umbrellas, only for the sun to come out blazing an hour later. The cat-and-mouse rain game continued all week, but we endured it all with smiles on our faces, sweat on our brows, and a resigned sense of humour only a true Chennaite can understand.

A pleasant twist in the tale, making us temporarily forget the weather, was the arrival of Eid. And at the centre of it all? That delicious biriyani. Everyone celebrated in their own way — flaunting outfits and make-up looks for the ’gram. Catching up with make-up artist Sringa aka Kabookie, she told me about all the love she received for her Eid-inspired make-up transformation. Her pick for the day? A bold Arabic winged liner for that sharp, defined edge.