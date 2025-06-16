Rath Yatra 2025: Why Lord Jagannath ‘falls ill’ and the bitter kadha that heals him

As Odisha prepares for the grand spectacle of Rath Yatra, a quieter but deeply symbolic tradition unfolds behind closed temple doors in Puri. Known as Anavasara, which literally meaning “withdrawal from public view," this fortnight-long ritual sees the beloved Lord Jagannath and his siblings, Balabhadra and Subhadra, disappear from the Jagannath Temple.

Inside the Anavasara ritual of Puri’s Jagannath Temple, where ancient healing, myth, and devotion blend into a potent spiritual tonic

It all begins on Snana Purnima, the full moon day of the Hindu month Jyeshtha, when the deities are bathed with 108 pots of holy, aromatic water in a spectacular public ceremony. This ritual cleansing, while spiritually significant, is believed to induce a divine fever.

As a result, the deities ‘fall ill’ and are moved into a private chamber Anasara Gruha where they remain for 15 days, away from the public gaze. During this time, temple priests and the Raja Vaidya (royal physician) administer a time-honoured treatment plan rooted in Ayurveda. Central to this regimen is a bitter medicinal decoction known as Dasa Mula Kadha. Prepared with a blend of ten sacred roots (dasa mula), tulsi, sandalwood, cardamom, black pepper, rose petals, and water from the Ganges, this herbal brew is said to boost immunity, reduce fever, and promote recovery.