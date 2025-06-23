Dr. Sangmu Lepcha and Subash Thakuri from Darjeeling win national literary honours at Sahitya Akademi Awards 2025

Two writers from Darjeeling have put the spotlight back on the region’s vibrant literary scene by winning the Sahitya Akademi Awards 2025 in the Nepali language category. The honours, announced by the Sahitya Akademi Executive Board on June 18, celebrate both cultural preservation and creative innovation in Indian Nepali literature.
Dr. Sangmu Lepcha, a celebrated academic, folklorist and children’s writer, was awarded the Bal Sahitya Puraskar 2025 for her novel Shanti Van. The book is a rich tapestry of indigenous folklore featuring birds from the Eastern Himalayas, aimed at engaging young readers through environmental themes and storytelling.
Rooted in the traditions of the Lepcha community, the novel preserves oral narratives and local knowledge in an accessible, imaginative form. Lepcha’s work stands out not just for its literary quality but for its contribution to the preservation of intangible heritage.
On the other end of the generational spectrum, Subash Thakuri, a young poet from the hills, was conferred the Yuva Puraskar 2025 for his poetry collection Junko Aansu. His verses bring a modern, emotive voice to Nepali poetry, reflecting contemporary struggles, identity, and aspirations. With language that is both lyrical and rooted in lived experience, Thakuri's poetry resonates with younger readers navigating a shifting cultural landscape. His win marks an important moment for emerging literary talent from the region.
These recognitions serve as more than individual achievements—they underscore the growing presence of Darjeeling’s literary voices in the national conversation. As regional literature in India continues to thrive, the spotlight on writers like Lepcha and Thakuri reaffirms the value of multilingual storytelling and the importance of documenting voices from the margins. The awards will be formally presented in a ceremony later this year.
