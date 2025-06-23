Dr. Sangmu Lepcha and Subash Thakuri from Darjeeling win national literary honours at Sahitya Akademi Awards 2025

Two writers from Darjeeling have put the spotlight back on the region’s vibrant literary scene by winning the Sahitya Akademi Awards 2025 in the Nepali language category. The honours, announced by the Sahitya Akademi Executive Board on June 18, celebrate both cultural preservation and creative innovation in Indian Nepali literature.

Dr. Sangmu Lepcha and Subash Thakuri honoured for distinct contributions to Nepali-language literature

Dr. Sangmu Lepcha, a celebrated academic, folklorist and children’s writer, was awarded the Bal Sahitya Puraskar 2025 for her novel Shanti Van. The book is a rich tapestry of indigenous folklore featuring birds from the Eastern Himalayas, aimed at engaging young readers through environmental themes and storytelling.

Rooted in the traditions of the Lepcha community, the novel preserves oral narratives and local knowledge in an accessible, imaginative form. Lepcha’s work stands out not just for its literary quality but for its contribution to the preservation of intangible heritage.