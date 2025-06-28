Ancient curse to modern cure: Pharaoh's fungus fights cancer

For over a century, Aspergillus flavus, the fungus that was responsible for the ‘Curse of the Pharaohs‘, filled the hearts of grave robbers with fear. Thought to have killed people mysteriously following the discovery of King Tutankhamun‘s tomb in the 1920s, this microscopic killer is currently resurfacing in a fundamentally different context.

From a bringer of death to an ancient fungus that can potentially provide the key to combat one of the most dangerous foes of modern medicine: cancer

A new groundbreaking study from the University of Pennsylvania, published in Nature Chemical Biology, uncovers that Aspergillus flavus releases potent cancer-killing compounds, named perfectly asperigimycins. "Nature has provided us with this amazing pharmacy; now it's our turn to find out its secrets," said Sherry Gao, Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of Pennsylvania and senior author of the paper.

The research group conducted careful examinations of different Aspergillus strains, purifying compounds that showed great promise against leukaemia cells. Their activity was greatly increased when paired with a compound derived from royal jelly, such that they were equal to conventional chemotherapy drugs such as cytarabine. The asperigimycins inhibit microtubule formation, which is crucial for cancer cell proliferation.

A key finding was the discovery of the gene SLC46A3, which allows such compounds to enter cancer cells. This discovery has the potential to transform the delivery of drugs for upcoming treatments. Qiuyue Nie, one of the researchers, says this is just the beginning of the iceberg and immense untapped potential exists in other fungal varieties.

What was once a relic of ancient fear is now a shining icon of modern hope. The very fungus that was once linked to the 'Pharaoh's Curse' now stands on the brink of making medical history, changing from a lethal enigma to a potential savior. The tombs, which were once shunned through fear of their curses, could now be a source of cures.