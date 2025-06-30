Tuluni Festival: Here’s what you need to know about this Sumi Naga celebration kicking off on July 8

For the agrarian community of the Sumi Naga tribes from Nagaland, the Tuluni Festival observing the monsoon and the critical role the rains play in farming, is an important mark of respect towards Nature and its bounty. In fact, tuluni, itself is a Sumi word which denotes ‘season of plenty’. The Festival originates from the pre-Christian animist traditions where nature and its bounties like rain and earth are worshipped as spiritual deities. However, today while the basis has gone deeper into Sumi Animist philosophies, the Festival with all its grandeur is kept alive as a mark of cultural celebration in Naga heritage.

The Festival is also considered very auspicious for marriages and settling disputes between families. In fact, many marriages or formal announcement of marriages and bride-price negotiations take place during the Tuluni Festival. It is believed that the spiritual deities also worship the start of any new relationship, just like through their blessings earthy fertility and crops grow in abundance. Moreover, it is also the time to reiterate the unity within the Sumi clan and thus all disputes are urged to be settled around the Festival.