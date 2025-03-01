All you need to know about Phulera Dooj 2025: Significance, timings and rituals

Phulera Dooj 2025: Timings and significance

As per Drik Pachang, Dwitiya Tithi Begins at 3.16 AM on Saturday, March 1, and the Dwitiya Tithi Ends on 12.09 AM on Sunday, March 2.

Origin and significance

Phulera or flower and Dooj or Dwitiya (the second day of the lunar fortnight in the Hindu calendar), marks the origin and literal meaning of the festival. A favourable day to carry out any ritual or auspicious event, Phulera Dooj, which also marks as the day celebrating the spiritual union of Radha-Krishna, is astrologically clean without any doshas.

Flowers form the centre of this festival's celebrations, as Lord Krishna loved to play with flowers of spring season to prepare for the upcoming Holi festivities. Krishna also loved to adorn himself with bright, colourful flowers like jasmine, marigold, lotus, rose, and tulsi. Devotees, especially in the Braj region, visit temples and offer prayers and flowers to Lord Krishna to celebrate this occasion.