All you need to know about Phulera Dooj 2025: Significance, timings and rituals

It's March 1 and the countdown to Holi has already began with Phulera Dooj 2025. Typically observed in North India, Phulera Dooj, celebrating Lord Krishna, is a colourful and vibrant occasion observed with flowers, seeking the divine blessings. Phulera Dooj marks the official beginning of Holi, and is celebrated with much reverence in places like Mathura and Vrindavan. This is celebrated on Shukla Paksha's Dwitiya Tithi, in the month of Phalgun, as per the Hindu calendar.
As per Drik Pachang, Dwitiya Tithi Begins at 3.16 AM on Saturday, March 1, and the Dwitiya Tithi Ends on 12.09 AM on Sunday, March 2.
Phulera or flower and Dooj or Dwitiya (the second day of the lunar fortnight in the Hindu calendar), marks the origin and literal meaning of the festival. A favourable day to carry out any ritual or auspicious event, Phulera Dooj, which also marks as the day celebrating the spiritual union of Radha-Krishna, is astrologically clean without any doshas.
Flowers form the centre of this festival's celebrations, as Lord Krishna loved to play with flowers of spring season to prepare for the upcoming Holi festivities. Krishna also loved to adorn himself with bright, colourful flowers like jasmine, marigold, lotus, rose, and tulsi. Devotees, especially in the Braj region, visit temples and offer prayers and flowers to Lord Krishna to celebrate this occasion.
Phulera Dooj falls between Vasant Panchami and Holi, marking the beginning of the Holi countdown. Meanwhile, a 40-celebration is already ongoing in Mathura, located in the Braj region, which is known for the popular ‘Lathamaar Holi’ in Barsana and Nandgaon, the village of Radha and Krishna in Braj.