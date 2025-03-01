Chennai diaries: Pearls, paintings, Pret and plates

One of the standout events of the week was an evening blending music and fashion, courtesy of Brigade Group. The evening unfolded in two parts — first, the grand launch of Icon, Brigade’s latest project set to transform the Chennai skyline. This was followed by a stunning fashion showcase featuring Namrata Joshipura’s latest collection, curated by Sabita and Upasana Asrani. The show itself was directed by Anu Ahuja, offering the select audience an unforgettable, immersive experience. From start to finish, it was a spectacle — and needless to say, Namrata’s collection earned rave reviews. As always, she reminded us why she’s known as ‘The Queen of Pret’.

On a side note, I also discovered that Namrata is a woman of many accomplishments — a conqueror of Mt. Kilimanjaro and a Boston-qualified marathon runner, with five World Major triumphs already under her belt and one final race to go.