Sunita Williams reveals ‘hardest part’ about extended ISS stay

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore's long-term stay on the International Space Station has lasted well past their original week-long mission and become a nine month adventure. Although the astronauts keep their professional demeanor they let the human side of their extended visit out at their recent press conference.

Sunita spoke openly about the "toughest part" of their surprise extension. It wasn't the daily challenges of space travel nor the technical difficulty of their predicament. Rather it was the "uncertainty" for their loved ones on Earth. "I think the toughest part is having the folks on the ground have to not know exactly when we're coming back," she said. This extended waiting she stressed has affected those they care about.

Their adventure started out with a test flight of the Boeing Starliner meant to confirm the vehicle for subsequent crewed flights. Technical issues, however, rendered it unsafe for return and necessitated NASA to postpone their return through a SpaceX mission. The delay combined with the current political debate over their plight has no doubt introduced a level of complexity to their experience.

In spite of the ordeal Williams reaffirmed the importance of their mission. "This facility is on the clock. It's just truly wonderful so I'd say we're actually in our peak now," she insisted in defying calls for retiring the ISS prematurely. Her statement reflected the commitment common to astronauts all over the world a commitment that calls for substantial personal sacrifice. Even in times of uncertainty Williams continues to have an eye on the scientific endeavor that led them into space. The eventual return of their replacements next week marks a long-awaited return home.