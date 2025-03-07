20 International Women's Day 2025 quotes to share with your favourite women

International Women's Day is celebrated globally, every year on March 8. This year, the theme for International Women's Day is Accelerate Action.

International Women's Day 2025 campaign

The campaign for this year is themed around Accelerate Action for gender equality, so that people step forward in solidarity to help.

At the current rate of progress, as per reports, it will take until 2158, which is roughly five generations from now, to reach full gender parity, according to data from the World Economic Forum.