20 International Women's Day 2025 quotes to share with your favourite women

International Women's Day is celebrated globally, every year on March 8. This year, the theme for International Women's Day is Accelerate Action.
The campaign for this year is themed around Accelerate Action for gender equality, so that people step forward in solidarity to help.
At the current rate of progress, as per reports, it will take until 2158, which is roughly five generations from now, to reach full gender parity, according to data from the World Economic Forum.
"Here's to strong women: May we know them, may we be them, and may we raise them."
"Empowered women empower the world."
"Every woman's journey is a testament to courage."
"A woman's strength is not in the battles she wins, but in the obstacles she overcomes."
"The future is female."
"When women support each other, incredible things happen."
"There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish." - Michelle Obama.
"Feminism isn't about making women strong. Women are already strong. It's about changing how the world perceives that strength." - G.D. Anderson.
"I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles are very different from my own." - Audre Lorde.
"Women deserve equality in every sphere of life. Happy Women's Day!"
"Empower a woman, empower a community. Let's work together to uplift and support women in all aspects of life."
"Every woman's success should be an inspiration to another. We're strongest when we cheer each other on." - Serena Williams.
"Women enrich our lives in countless ways. Wishing you a Happy International Women's Day 2025!"
"Today, we honour the trailblazing women who have paved the way for progress and equality."
"May your dreams be big, your heart be kind, and your achievements be endless! Happy Women's Day!"