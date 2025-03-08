Women's Day Special: Breaking boundaries with Dr Rohini Rau

Dr Rohini Rau is the kind of woman who defies definition. A competitive sailor, a doctor, a theatre artist, and a TED Fellow. When asked how she managed to navigate such diverse fields, she laughed, “It’s funny that you started off with the one thing that has haunted me my entire life — being a jack of all trades.”

She grew up hearing the familiar warning — that dabbling in too many things would prevent her from excelling in any one. “But the crazy part was, I actually was quite good at all the things I was doing. So, I grew up trying to prove that you can be good at multiple things,” she says. “People told me I needed to focus on just one thing to excel,” she recalls. “But I always believed you could be good at many things if you had the passion for it.” She also hopes women stop feeling like they must sacrifice family for a career, or vice versa. “We’re constantly told that success means focusing only on ourselves. But if a woman consciously chooses to be a present parent, why is that not seen as a success? It’s time we stop letting society dictate what achievement looks like.”