Women’s Day Special: Kavitha Ramu on balancing bureaucracy and Bharatanatyam

Kavitha Ramu is a senior IAS officer by profession and a passionate Bharatanatyam dancer at heart. Having juggled her artistic pursuits alongside a demanding career, Kavitha’s advice to young women in dance is simple yet powerful: “Be perseverant. Nothing should stop you from achieving what you aspire to — whether it is academic pursuits, if you wish to follow parallel careers, or balancing family commitments.”

Kavitha also believes the system itself needs to evolve, Interestingly, when asked about challenges she faced as an IAS officer, Kavitha is refreshingly candid: “I have not faced any challenge as an IAS officer.” However, she believes the system needs to evolve a bit, particularly when it comes to how women in her field are expected to present themselves. This isn’t about aesthetics — it’s about practicality. “I often struggle to hold my phone and handkerchief while attending important functions, while my male counterparts simply slip their phones into their blazer pockets,” she explains.

As a dancer, her struggle lies in managing time — a challenge familiar to many artists with full-time careers. “It’s slightly challenging to plan my programmes keeping in mind my official commitments,” she adds.

When it comes to the women who inspire her, Kavitha’s choice is clear. “I draw inspiration from many women — officers, dancers, authors, activists — but if I have to name just one, it would be Alarmel Valli,” she says. It’s a bond that began in childhood. “She is my favourite dancer and I have always looked up to her since my childhood days,” she reveals.