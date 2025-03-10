Headed to Darjeeling in March? Don’t miss the red pandas at this award-winning zoo

The first successful breeding in the Project Red Panda occurred in 1994. The initial red pandas for this initiative were sourced from various European zoos, including those in Rotterdam, Madrid, and Clone Zoo, during the late 1980s and early 1990s. Between 2022 and 2024, nine captive-bred red pandas (comprising seven females and two males) were released into the Singalila National Park in Bengal. Of the seven released females, three successfully gave birth to a total of five cubs in the wild.

Classified as 'Endangered' by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), these species are facing numerous threats that have led to their decline. Key factors include habitat destruction due to human activities, reduced genetic diversity increasing their vulnerability to diseases, predation by leopards and feral dogs, and the impacts of climate change.