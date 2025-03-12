Did you swipe right on an oversharer? Maybe they’re floodlighting

Ever experienced trauma-dumping on the first date? Or even before a first date? You may have been subjected to ‘floodlighting.’ It’s not a dating trend as much as it’s a behavioural pattern where someone unleashes a torrent of intensely personal information to their potential partner in the very beginning of a relationship. While some may overshare unintentionally, some people might be sharing deeply emotional details about their lives as a means of mimicking a strong connection with someone.

What exactly is floodlighting? What are some of the signs?

If you’re in a situationship with someone or have been involved with someone for a short time and they bombard you with details about their deepest traumas or share a lot about their struggles within a very short time, chances are they’re using a common manipulative tactic. Not only are they testing water by observing your reactions to their vulnerabilities, they are also fast forwarding your relationship. While healthy relationships are forged over time with meaningful exchanges over a certain period of time, floodlighting can let someone manipulate you into thinking you’re intensely close just because they have shared something deeply personal with you and not because they’ve proved themselves as good partners.