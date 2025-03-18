The stories behind Hyderabad's locality names

Hyderabad, a city steeped in history and culture, derives the names of its various localities from a mix of Persian, Telugu, and Deccani influences, each reflecting a unique aspect of its past. Many names trace back to the Qutb Shahi and Asaf Jahi dynasties, while others have evolved from local traditions, topographical features, or colonial remnants.

The stories behind Hyderabad’s iconic neighborhood names

One of the most well-known areas, Charminar, is named after the iconic monument built in 1591 by Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah. The structure was erected to commemorate the end of a plague, and the locality that grew around it became synonymous with the monument. Nearby, Laad Bazaar, famous for its bangles, derives its name from ‘Laad,’ meaning lacquer, which is used to make these ornaments.

Golkonda, originally a fortified citadel, was named after Golla Konda, meaning ‘Shepherd’s Hill’ in Telugu, as it is believed that a shepherd boy first discovered the site where the fort stands. Another old locality, Mehdipatnam, was named after Mahboob Ali Khan’s prime minister, Mehdi Nawaz Jung, showcasing the city's enduring connection to its rulers.

Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills, now prime residential areas, have distinct origins. Banjara Hills is linked to the Banjaras, a nomadic community that once traversed the Deccan Plateau, while Jubilee Hills was named to commemorate the Silver Jubilee of the last Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan. Secunderabad, often considered Hyderabad’s twin city, was named after Sikandar Jah, the third Nizam, when it was established as a British cantonment in the early 19th century.