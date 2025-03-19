Savana launches Pawfect Cause, a collection that gives back

Q: How does the collection reflect the values of both style and compassion, and what kind of statement do you hope it makes?

A: The Pawfect collection is where style meets heart. Every piece is designed to be fashion-forward while celebrating the joy and companionship animals bring into our lives. From fun graphics to cozy textures, this collection is a tribute to animal lovers. More than just clothing, it’s a statement—showcasing that compassion is always in trend and that what we wear can contribute to a better world for animals

Q: Can you tell us more about your partnership with Charlie’s Animal Rescue Centre?

A: We are honoured to collaborate with Charlie’s Animal Rescue Centre (Charlie’s Care), an NGO dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and providing a safe haven for stray and abandoned animals. A percentage of every purchase from the Pawfect Cause collection will directly support their mission—funding medical care, shelter, and adoption programmes. This partnership ensures that every sale not only spreads awareness but also brings real change to the lives of animals in need.

Q: What specific elements in the designs capture the essence of animal lovers and conscious consumers?

A: The collection is infused with elements that resonate with those who deeply care for animals—think adorable paw prints, playful slogans, and illustrations inspired by them. We’ve also focused on comfort and versatility, ensuring that the pieces can be effortlessly styled. Every detail—from the prints to the fabric choices—reflects the love, warmth, and responsibility that come with supporting animal welfare.

5. How do you see Pawfect Cause evolving in the future? Will there be additional collaborations or collections focused on social impact?

A: This is just the beginning. Our goal is to make Pawfect a recurring initiative, with new drops and expanded partnerships that continue to support animal welfare. We envision more collaborations with shelters, rescue centers, and even adoption drives integrated into our fashion pop-ups. Beyond animal welfare, we’re committed to using fashion as a platform for positive change, and we’re excited about future collections that blend style with social impact.

Price starts at Rs 390. Available online.