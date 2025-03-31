Decoding the rise of subscription-based living

The appeal of the subscription life

The rise of subscriptions is fuelled by convenience, flexibility, and the desire for variety. Why commit to a single designer handbag when you can rent a new one every month? Why buy an expensive coffee machine when you can have artisanal brews delivered weekly? This trend is particularly popular among Gen Z and millennials, who prioritise experiences over possessions. The idea of having less clutter, fewer commitments and instant access to premium services makes the subscription model incredibly appealing. Plus, in an age where people move cities (and jobs) frequently, renting makes more sense than lugging around a lifetime of belongings.

The hidden costs of renting happiness

But there’s a catch. The more we subscribe, the less we own. Our entertainment disappears if we cancel a streaming service. Our wardrobes shrink if we stop a rental plan. And those convenient subscriptions can quickly add up—turning into a financial burden rather than a lifestyle upgrade. There’s also the psychological impact. The joy of owning something, of building a collection, or of having a personal investment in our belongings is slowly fading. Instead, we’re constantly cycling through temporary experiences—trading stability for the thrill of something new.

Subscription or sustainability?

As subscription culture continues to expand, the real question is—will we ever go back to ownership? Or are we headed toward a future where everything from homes to relationships operates on a subscription model? For now, the choice is ours. But as our monthly bills pile up, it’s worth asking—are we subscribing to happiness, or just paying for the illusion of it?