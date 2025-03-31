Ramadan 2025: 15 wishes to send to your loved ones

The much-awaited crescent moon was sighted on March 30 in Lucknow, marking an end to the month-long Ramadan 2025 period. India will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday, March 31.

The crescent moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia marking an end to the 29-day-long Ramadan in the nation. They celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday, March 30.

India celebrated Eid on March 31

Ramadan began on Sunday, March 2, following the sighting of the new crescent moon on Saturday, March 1, in India. In Saudi Arabia, Ramadan commenced a day earlier, on March 1.

Significance of moon sighting important in Ramadan

The sighting of the crescent moon is important during Ramadan as it marks the beginning and end of the Islamic lunar months. Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, starts with the sighting of the new crescent moon, and Eid-ul-Fitr, which celebrates the end of Ramadan, is also determined by the moon's sighting.