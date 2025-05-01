Labour Day: More than just a day off; here's why you should celebrate it

What if we said that all the comforts you get to enjoy — from the comfortable chair you're sitting on to the phone in your hand and even that cup of chai in the morning — are the result of someone else's sweat and labour? There are multiple sets of workers behind every plain pleasure: drivers, farmers, builders, coders, cleaners — the unknown heroes who don't get enough credit or appreciation for what they do. But in a world that idolises hustling hard, burning out, and working 14-hour days, their work remains invisible.
Labour Day is not just a mere holiday to sleep through. It's an ode to these unseen drivers of society. It's not merely taking a day off; it's about appreciating the worth of relaxation and remembering that we are not defined by how much we do. So, this May 1st, before you hit “snooze” on your alarm, take a moment to wake up to what Labour Day truly represents — a chance to pause, reflect, and appreciate why we work in the first place.
What is Labour Day?
Celebrated on May 1st every year, in India, the Labour Day was first celebrated in 1923 in Chennai. A big move to raise worker demands at a time when colonial powers were not bothered about labour rights, these movements ushered in many of the reforms that we take for granted nowadays — fixed work periods, offs weekly, minimum wage, and right to unionise. Labour Day is a call to memory regarding the fights against achieving these rights.
Why should you be a part of May Day?
To acknowledge the workforce
Let’s face it — the laptop never sleeps. Deadlines ping through dinner. “Quick calls” stretch into late-night marathons. For many, especially in urban India’s corporate and creative sectors, the 8-hour workday is a myth with burnout having become a lifestyle, not a warning.
And while we are busy battling slack and whatsapp notifications, let’s not forget those who do not even get the option to “log-off”. They often work without benefits, fair pay, or recognition. Labour Day is our opportunity to truly see them and appreciate the unseen labour that powers our daily lives.
To share gratitude in small ways
Celebrating Labour Day isn't just about enjoying a day off — it's a chance to express thanks. Tip your delivery executive a little extra. Thank the building's security guard. Share a meal with your house help. These small actions carry big meaning and serve as a quiet but powerful “thank you” to those who keep the world running.
To Reflect on Your Own labour
Whether you're a student pulling all-nighters for that rank, a coder staring at lines of codes, or a street vendor working under the sun, your labour matters too. Labour Day is also about recognizing your own efforts, and allowing yourself the space to pause and be proud.
To Keep the Fight for Fairness Alive
The struggle for dignified labour conditions isn’t a thing of the past. Many still face unsafe workplaces, low wages, and exploitation, especially in informal sectors. By observing Labour Day with awareness, you contribute to a larger, ongoing conversation about justice, equity, and workers' rights.
In a world obsessed with overtime, rest is radical. This Labour Day, reclaim your pause not as a lazy day off, but as quiet resistance to a culture that equates worth with productivity. You’ve earned it. A date that has carved itself a legacy of struggle, solidarity, and standing up for what’s right should be a day you stop, think, and give thanks for each hand that toils to construct the world we inhabit.
(By Archisha Mazumdar)