Labour Day: More than just a day off; here's why you should celebrate it

What is Labour Day?

Celebrated on May 1st every year, in India, the Labour Day was first celebrated in 1923 in Chennai. A big move to raise worker demands at a time when colonial powers were not bothered about labour rights, these movements ushered in many of the reforms that we take for granted nowadays — fixed work periods, offs weekly, minimum wage, and right to unionise. Labour Day is a call to memory regarding the fights against achieving these rights.

Why should you be a part of May Day?

To acknowledge the workforce

Let’s face it — the laptop never sleeps. Deadlines ping through dinner. “Quick calls” stretch into late-night marathons. For many, especially in urban India’s corporate and creative sectors, the 8-hour workday is a myth with burnout having become a lifestyle, not a warning.

And while we are busy battling slack and whatsapp notifications, let’s not forget those who do not even get the option to “log-off”. They often work without benefits, fair pay, or recognition. Labour Day is our opportunity to truly see them and appreciate the unseen labour that powers our daily lives.

To share gratitude in small ways

Celebrating Labour Day isn't just about enjoying a day off — it's a chance to express thanks. Tip your delivery executive a little extra. Thank the building's security guard. Share a meal with your house help. These small actions carry big meaning and serve as a quiet but powerful “thank you” to those who keep the world running.