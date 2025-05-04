Chennai’s social scene shimmers with gold, gears, and global vibes

Akshaya Tritiya cast its golden glow over the week, with everyone celebrating in full swing. The ladies loved having a valid excuse to indulge in some bling. Right on cue, Zimson hosted a high tea to unveil the latest Titan Nebula 18k gold watch collection at its Adyar store.

The evening saw the usual mix of influencers, entrepreneurs, and popular city faces, covering the whole spectrum—from hardcore timepiece enthusiasts to the completely uninitiated. With the collection occupying the sweet spot between fine jewellery and horology, guests spent a lot of time trying on and chatting about their favourite pieces.

The ladies loved the intricate work. With the ethnic dress code, it was the perfect opportunity for pretty pictures.