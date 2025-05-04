Chennai’s social scene shimmers with gold, gears, and global vibes

Akshaya Tritiya cast its golden glow over the week, with everyone celebrating in full swing. The ladies loved having a valid excuse to indulge in some bling. Right on cue, Zimson hosted a high tea to unveil the latest Titan Nebula 18k gold watch collection at its Adyar store.
The evening saw the usual mix of influencers, entrepreneurs, and popular city faces, covering the whole spectrum—from hardcore timepiece enthusiasts to the completely uninitiated. With the collection occupying the sweet spot between fine jewellery and horology, guests spent a lot of time trying on and chatting about their favourite pieces.
The ladies loved the intricate work. With the ethnic dress code, it was the perfect opportunity for pretty pictures.
This week also saw an exclusive preview of the all-new MG M9 and the Cyberster, hosted by MG Select for a few special guests. Everyone enjoyed the up-close-and-personal experience, spending a considerable amount of time with the beauties on display.
Koox–Rooftop Asian Grill and Bar, in collaboration with KHI Bar + Kitchen, brought Chennai a special evening as part of the #30BestBars1Stage monthly series. With Vineet Kumar behind the bar crafting bold and inventive cocktails, the crowd was buzzing.
Turning up the heat were the Picantes, which emerged as the favourites—guests couldn’t get enough. Accompanying it was the Japanese and Indian fusion menu and the infectious energy of Afro beats. Summer or not, the rooftop setting came alive with laughter, clinking glasses, great conversations, and dancing under the stars.
Adding to the night’s excitement was the presence of Tarun Sibal, the innovative mind behind KHI KHI, whose creative vision continues to elevate India’s culinary and cocktail landscape.
Closing out the week, Campus USA, in association with Judson University, hosted a vibrant evening at Railway Officers Club, Nungambakkam, announcing MoUs, dual degrees, and scholarships.
Guests also got a preview of their upcoming Study in the USA event—designed to connect Indian students with global academic opportunities, spot admissions, and scholarships.