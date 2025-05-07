The troubling rise of kid influencers again a decade later

If you’re a Gen Z who grew up during the rise of social media influencers—especially in the early days of YouTube, you’ve likely stumbled across the now-infamous “Seven Super Girls” or “Piper Rockelle and her Squad”, among the many kid-focused Youtube channels that once dominated the platform.

We need to talk about kidfluencing... again

While the former shut down after the emergence of disturbing allegations against its owner—a predatory older man accused of sexually exploiting the girls who would make these videos for him, some as young as thirteen—Rockelle continues to post videos alongside her mother, Tiffany Smith, despite facing a lawsuit from former squad members. The lawsuit alleges emotional, physical, and even sexual abuse of minors at the hands of Smith.

Netflix’s recent three-part docuseries “Bad Influence”, released last month, delves deeper into the dark side of “kidfluencing,” focusing heavily on Rockelle’s story and how what seems like innocent online fame has and will continue to spiral into exploitation if not curbed with proper child protection laws for child-influencers much like child actors. The documentary shines a light on the blurred boundaries between content creation and child labor, parental responsibility, and the price of digital fame.