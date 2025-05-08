Cardinals are watching ‘Conclave’, the movie before the Papal election; here's why it makes sense

After Pope Francis died on April 21, 2025, following a prolonged health struggle, the Oscar-winning film Conclave, starring Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini experienced a surge in viewership of over 238%.

According to data from entertainment portal Luminate, on April 20, the day before the Pope’s death, the film recorded about 1.8 million minutes watched, which skyrocketed to 7 million minutes the next day. A Vatican cleric told the press that “some [Cardinals] have watched it in the cinema.”

What's more surprising is that the Cardinals are reportedly using the film as a guide to understand how the conclave might unfold. This is not too unbelievable because roughly 80% of those voting this week were appointed by Pope Francis and have never participated in a conclave before.

Conclave, the film provides a detailed portrayal of the voting procedures, the negotiations among cardinals, and the emotional and moral dilemmas faced during this historic process. Its realistic depiction offers viewers an inside look at the centuries-old tradition and complexity of selecting a pope.