New Pope elected: Robert Prevost becomes the first North American Pope

The bells have rung in St Peter's Square as cardinals have successfully elected a successor to Pope Francis. Robert Prevost, who will take the papal name Pope Leo XIV, has become the first North American pope.

Pope Leo appeared on the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica approximately 70 minutes after white smoke emanated from a chimney above the Sistine Chapel, signaling that the 133 cardinal electors had selected a new leader for the 1.4 billion-member Catholic Church.

Chicago-born Cardinal Prevost becomes the new Pope

The selection of Prevost was announced by French Cardinal Dominique Mamberti, who declared "Habemus Papam" (We have a pope) in Latin to the tens of thousands assembled in St. Peter's Square to hear the announcement.

A Vatican insider commented: “He was not one of the obvious candidates, but he knows everybody, he spent 30 years as a missionary, he speaks several languages. ‘His time in Peru means he is one of the least ‘American’ of the American cardinals. But he understands America and he can speak to the country, which is important in the Trump era.’”