Confetti, kaapi and confidence ruled the week

Kickstarting the week with a whole lotta buzz was Bio Revive opening its doors at Poes Garden. One of the main reasons is the guest of honour, Malaika Arora, beauty and wellness icon, and all-round diva. Which millennial didn’t grow up idolising her?

Dr Aishwarya Selvaraj played host as Chennai’s popular faces poured in to say congrats, check out the new space, and, of course, meet the star of the evening. Malaika spoke about the importance of health and wellness when it comes to beauty, her favourite treatments, along with answering various questions from the beauty and lifestyle bloggers.

The advice she would’ve given her younger self? “Sunscreen and eat better!” As for her secret to confidence, “No secret”, she says, as she signs off, “either you have it or you don’t.”