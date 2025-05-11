Confetti, kaapi and confidence ruled the week

Kickstarting the week with a whole lotta buzz was Bio Revive opening its doors at Poes Garden. One of the main reasons is the guest of honour, Malaika Arora, beauty and wellness icon, and all-round diva. Which millennial didn’t grow up idolising her?
Dr Aishwarya Selvaraj played host as Chennai’s popular faces poured in to say congrats, check out the new space, and, of course, meet the star of the evening. Malaika spoke about the importance of health and wellness when it comes to beauty, her favourite treatments, along with answering various questions from the beauty and lifestyle bloggers.
The advice she would’ve given her younger self? “Sunscreen and eat better!” As for her secret to confidence, “No secret”, she says, as she signs off, “either you have it or you don’t.”
We saw a few of the same faces as the glitz and glamour continued at Phoenix Palladium with a special preview at Breitling. The intimate gathering offered guests a look at the B31 collection, showcasing Breitling’s signature blend of precision and luxury. We saw a mix of actors, entertainment industry faces and entrepreneurs.
Radisson Resort Pondicherry Bay hosted a special Green Press Conference at Radisson Blu Hotel & Suites GRT Chennai to celebrate Pondicherry’s inclusion in Lonely Planet’s Top Destinations to Travel in 2025. Besides earning this prestigious spot, it’s the only Indian destination featured this year.
GRT Hotels also announced the launch of GReaT Green Meetings across its properties, which will include initiatives like carbon footprint tracking, tree planting offsets, reduced plastic use, low-carbon menus, and other green practices.
And speaking of honours, this week saw The South India Chefs Association hosting a ceremony for Chef K Damodaran following his recognition by the Government of India with the Padma Shri award for his contribution to the culinary arts. With over 50 years in the industry, Chef Damu is an author, Guinness World Record holder and well-known face of television.
And keeping with the theme, the MaiStree Awards at Fortune Beach Resort honoured four exceptional women who are reshaping the future of the construction and building trade industries. The event welcomed diplomats, industry leaders, and changemakers for an evening celebrating leadership, innovation, and impact. It included the launch of the MaiStree Kaapi Book – Women (Re)defining Spaces, a compilation that chronicles the stories of women in construction.
Closing out the week was fashion choreographer Karun Raman’s birthday celebration on the coast. Friends and family gathered to celebrate, beating the heat with the perfect beachside venue. ‘Summer colours’ was the dress code, and everyone complied, as they sipped on fruity drinks and toasted the birthday boy. Complementing the vibe perfectly was the live singing by Sami, which had everyone singing along throughout.