On International Nurse Day, we remember Kerala’s braveheart Lini Puthussery who fought Nipah virus

"I don't think I will be able to see you again. Sorry. Please raise our children well." These words weren’t just tragic words of a dying person. They were of a hero– Lini Puthussery or India’s “hero” nurse as people like to call her, who stood by her patients’ side knowing the risks of doing the same and ultimately paid the highest price. Days later, she fell ill too and before her condition could worsen, she scribbled a farewell note to her husband that is now etched in the memory of a grieving yet proud nation. On this International Nurse Day, we remember this braveheart from Kerala.

International Nurse Day: Lini Puthussery fought the Nipah virus

Lini was posthumously honoured with the National Florence Nightingale Award, with even Kerala’s chief minister praising her bravery while setting up an award for best nurses in serving the public. “In memory of Lini Puthussery, the nurse who contracted Nipah and died while treating the afflicted patients, the government has also decided to set up an award for The Best Nurse in public service”, his post had said.

Lini Puthussery: She was a mother and a wife

Lini had been taking care of a family of three in 2018, all of whom had been diagnosed with the Nipah virus. She apparently stayed up the entire night, tending to their needs, aware of the virus’s fatal grip. Soon after, she developed symptoms herself.

Her husband, Sajish, who was employed as an accountant in Bahrain, got an unexpected call from his brother saying that Lini had been admitted to the hospital. He rushed back, but it was too late. The virus had already taken its toll. The couple had two young sons, who Lini would never see grow up. Her farewell note wasn’t just a goodbye, but a mother’s eternal plea for love and care for her little ones.

Celebrate these souls this International Nurse Day

Lini’s story is not isolated. It is in fact the story of all the warriors in scrubs who remain underrated to this day. From battling the silent killer Nipah to confronting COVID-19, nurses across the world have held the line when the rest of us stayed home. Through PPE, long shifts, and emotional exhaustion, they continue to offer not just medicine, but comfort, courage, and compassion.

International Nurses Day should be more than a calendar date. It is a reminder that behind every hospital curtain is someone like Lini Puthussery who is carrying hope, healing, and humanity in their hands. Whether in Kerala or elsewhere, pandemic or epidemic, nurses remain the unsung lifelines of public health who deserve to be seen not just as assistants, but as anchors of healthcare.

(By Archisha Mazumdar)