Former US President Joe Biden diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer

Joe Biden, former US President, 82, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, a statement from his office said on Sunday. Biden, who left office in January, was diagnosed on Friday after he saw a doctor last week for urinary symptoms.

The cancer, as per reports, is an aggressive one, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 out of 10, meaning his illness is classified as "high-grade" and the cancer cells could spread quickly, according to Cancer Research UK.

Biden and his family are said to be reviewing treatment options. His office added that the cancer was hormone-sensitive, which means it could likely be managed.

In Sunday's statement, Biden's office said: "Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms.

"On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management."

After news broke of his diagnosis, the former president received support from both sides of the aisle.

President Donald Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social that he and First Lady Melania Trump were "saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis".

"We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family," he said, referring to former First Lady Jill Biden. "We wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."

Former Vice-President Kamala Harris, who served under Biden, wrote on X that she and her husband Doug Emhoff are keeping the Biden family in their prayers.

"Joe is a fighter – and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership," Harris said.