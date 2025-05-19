Former US President Joe Biden diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer

Joe Biden, former US President, 82, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, a statement from his office said on Sunday. Biden, who left office in January, was diagnosed on Friday after he saw a doctor last week for urinary symptoms.
The cancer, as per reports, is an aggressive one, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 out of 10, meaning his illness is classified as "high-grade" and the cancer cells could spread quickly, according to Cancer Research UK.
Biden and his family are said to be reviewing treatment options. His office added that the cancer was hormone-sensitive, which means it could likely be managed.
In Sunday's statement, Biden's office said: "Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms.
"On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.
"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management."
After news broke of his diagnosis, the former president received support from both sides of the aisle.
President Donald Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social that he and First Lady Melania Trump were "saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis".
"We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family," he said, referring to former First Lady Jill Biden. "We wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."
Former Vice-President Kamala Harris, who served under Biden, wrote on X that she and her husband Doug Emhoff are keeping the Biden family in their prayers.
"Joe is a fighter – and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership," Harris said.
In a post on X, former US President Barack Obama – who served his tenure from 2009 to 2017 with Biden as his deputy – said that he and his wife Michelle were "thinking of the entire Biden family".
"Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery," Obama said. In 2016, Obama tasked Biden with leading a "cancer moonshot" government-wide research programme.
In the UK, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: "I am very sorry to hear President Biden has prostate cancer. All the very best to Joe, his wife Jill and their family, and wishing the president swift and successful treatment."
The news comes nearly a year after Joe Biden was forced to drop out of the 2024 US presidential election over concerns about his health and age. He is the oldest person to have held the office in US history.
Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer affecting men, behind skin cancer, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that 13 out of every 100 men will develop prostate cancer at some point in their lives, with age being the most common risk factor, the CDC says.
Dr William Dahut, the Chief Scientific Officer at the American Cancer Society and a trained prostate cancer physician, told a prominent media house that the cancer is more aggressive in nature, based on the publicly-available information on Biden's diagnosis.
"In general, if cancer has spread to the bones, we don't think it is considered a curable cancer," Dr Dahut said.
He noted, however, that most patients tend to respond well to initial treatment, "and people can live many years with the diagnosis".
Dr Dahut said that someone with the former president's diagnosis will likely be offered hormonal therapies to mitigate symptoms and to slow the growth of cancerous cells.
Quite interestingly, the president had advocated for cancer research for many years.
In 2022, he and Mrs Biden relaunched the "cancer moonshot" initiative with the goal of mobilising research efforts to prevent more than four million cancer deaths by the year 2047.
Biden himself lost his eldest son, Beau, to brain cancer in 2015.