Lesser-known Indian philosophers and their transformative teachings

Acharya Udayana

One such philosopher is Acharya Udayana (10th century CE), a logician and theologian from the Nyaya school. His works, particularly Nyayakusumanjali, offered robust arguments for the existence of God at a time when Buddhist philosophers like Nagarjuna had dominated intellectual discourse. Udayana’s structured, rational approach to metaphysics helped revive Hindu scholasticism and laid groundwork for future thinkers like Gangesha, the father of Navya-Nyaya (New Logic).

Basava

Another pivotal figure is Basava (12th century CE), a social reformer and philosopher from Karnataka who founded the Lingayat tradition. Rejecting caste hierarchies and ritualistic practices, Basava emphasised personal devotion (bhakti) to Shiva, gender equality, and ethical living. His teachings, preserved in short verses called Vachanas, democratised spiritual knowledge and challenged Brahmanical dominance, making spiritual practice accessible to the marginalised.