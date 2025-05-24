Brother’s Day 2025: Significance and sweet wishes

Here are a few sweet wishes to send to your brother

Whether he's a partner in crime, a shoulder to lean on, a mentor, or a lifelong friend, today is the perfect opportunity to express your love and appreciation.

Here are some heartfelt wishes and messages you can share with your brother:

"Happy Brother's Day to not just my brother, but my first friend and lifelong protector. Thank you for everything."

"Through thick and thin, you've always been there. I'm so grateful to call you my brother. Happy Brother's Day!"