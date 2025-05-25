Sarojini Nagar market not shut down: Viral bulldozer rumours debunked

Sarojini Nagar Market, Delhi’s iconic shopping destination, is very much open and thriving—despite viral social media reels claiming it has been demolished. Over the past week, a series of dramatic videos showing bulldozers tearing through sections of the market have spread like wildfire across Instagram and X, fuelling panic among shoppers and regular visitors. The videos, however, do not paint the full picture. According to the Sarojini Nagar Market Shopkeepers Association, the market is operating as usual. “The market is open and welcoming shoppers as always. Please don’t believe in baseless rumours,” said Association President Ashok Kalra in a statement issued on May 21. A similar clarification was also posted on the association’s official X handle to counter the misinformation and encourage footfall.
On the night of Saturday, May 17, a joint drive by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Police was conducted at around 11:30 pm to remove illegal encroachments. While the focus was on unlicensed hawkers and street vendors, the drive also saw the removal of boards and awnings from over 100 legitimate shops—collateral damage that has left shopkeepers fuming.
Ashok Randhawa, president of the Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders Association, confirmed that shopkeepers had in fact urged authorities to act against unauthorised vendors. “But instead of targeting the real problem, the drive hit authorised shopfronts and hurt our businesses,” he said. “The real damage, though, is not from broken sheds—it’s from the drop in customers after those reels went viral.”
Sarojini Nagar Market continues to be a bustling hotspot, drawing crowds from Delhi-NCR and beyond. Popular for its budget-friendly fashion and street-style deals, the market remains a go-to for college students, tourists, and fashionistas alike.
Still, social media has had a visible impact. Several shopkeepers have reported dwindling footfall since the weekend, prompting clarifications and public outreach. The bottom line? No, Sarojini Nagar Market is not being shut down. Yes, you can still find those steal-deals on denim, junk jewellery and indie fits. The only thing that’s collapsing, apparently, is the credibility of viral reels.