Sarojini Nagar market not shut down: Viral bulldozer rumours debunked

On the night of Saturday, May 17, a joint drive by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Police was conducted at around 11:30 pm to remove illegal encroachments. While the focus was on unlicensed hawkers and street vendors, the drive also saw the removal of boards and awnings from over 100 legitimate shops—collateral damage that has left shopkeepers fuming.

Ashok Randhawa, president of the Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders Association, confirmed that shopkeepers had in fact urged authorities to act against unauthorised vendors. “But instead of targeting the real problem, the drive hit authorised shopfronts and hurt our businesses,” he said. “The real damage, though, is not from broken sheds—it’s from the drop in customers after those reels went viral.”