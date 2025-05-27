Pet Peeves: What to do if your pets aren’t listening to you?

This can be due to a number of reasons. Ranging from lack of training, pet moods, or communication gap.

Basic Needs

For pets, their time clock work differently. If they regularly eat food at 6 pm, they would feel like you have abandoned them if they don’t get food by 6:01 pm, and that is when their mood starts flaring up and they choose to ignore you. Thus, it is important to make sure that your pets’ schedule is not hampered because in such case they can clearly ignore commands.

Praise and treats

There might be various reasons why your pet might feel low. For females, they might be experiencing heat pain or others might feel anxiety, depression etc. In such cases immediately start praising them as ‘Good Girl’ or ‘Good Boy’ and offer them a few treats to up their mood.