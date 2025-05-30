Golfer and mental health activist Anisha Padukone discusses how she got into the sport, why she works on mental health advocacy and more…

A

I joined my father when he was taking a membership at one of the golf clubs in the city. I tagged along with him when I was about 12 years old. That was the age when I was trying and playing many different sports. By around the age of 10, I knew that career-wise, I wanted to be an athlete. I was playing cricket seriously at that time, representing Karnataka for the state. Then, coincidentally, I went to the golf course with my father and something just clicked. With golf, you’ll either be absolutely addicted or completely despise it. I fell in love with it. Something about it just kept drawing me back. I started enjoying the coaching and playing on the golf course. Two, three years into playing golf, I had a chat with my dad and said, “This is probably something that I want to do as a career.” The backing and support from my family were crucial.