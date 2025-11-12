New Gen-Z term in town: Say hello to Almondsexual!

Language is evolving faster than ever, and with new slang popping up every day, it’s about time we started a whole new dictionary — the GenZ-tionary! Just when you catch up to one word, another one appears, and honestly, it’s sometimes exhausting to keep up, isn’t it? But jokes aside, today we’re skipping the rest and zooming in on one term that’s new in town is: Almondsexual, and no it has no connection to a nut!
Almondsexual is basically a sexual orientation where a person is primarily and consistently attracted to men and/or masculine-aligned and neutral looking people and their presentation, and less frequent or less intense attraction to feminine presentations. For now it is a tiny part of the umbrella terms associated with bisexuality and pansexuality.
It may not be one of the most familiar terms yet and that’s because Almondsexual is a fairly new addition to the modern vocabulary.
Reports suggest it first surfaced in 2023, when a Tumblr user named genderstarbucks mentioned it on November 15. The flag of Almondsexual looks quite pretty with shades of pink in it. The creation of it traces back to a Reddit post by TyrannyTheTyrant earlier this year in 2025.
Though still fresh on the scene, the term has already started popping up across online discussions, adding one more unique shade to the ever-evolving language of identity and attraction.
In contrast, there’s Berrisexual, which represents the opposite. It describes a sexual orientation where a person is attracted to all genders, but experiences a lighter or less frequent attraction toward men or masculine-aligned individuals.
Some of the new terms or somewhat not so famous ones sometimes need a spotlight too. Here what these stand for.
Abrosexuality: An abrosexual person is someone whose sexual attraction is fluid and can change over time. One day they might be attracted to men, the next to women, and at times, to no one at all. Their orientation shifts frequently and naturally, reflecting the dynamic nature of their attraction.
Graysexuality: It falls within one of the most nuanced parts of the sexuality spectrum — describing those who experience sexual attraction only rarely, in specific situations, or not strongly enough to feel the need to act on it. And this is not what asexuality is!
