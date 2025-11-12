New Gen-Z term in town: Say hello to Almondsexual!

Language is evolving faster than ever, and with new slang popping up every day, it’s about time we started a whole new dictionary — the GenZ-tionary! Just when you catch up to one word, another one appears, and honestly, it’s sometimes exhausting to keep up, isn’t it? But jokes aside, today we’re skipping the rest and zooming in on one term that’s new in town is: Almondsexual, and no it has no connection to a nut!

Almondsexual: The new sexuality term you need to know

Almondsexual is basically a sexual orientation where a person is primarily and consistently attracted to men and/or masculine-aligned and neutral looking people and their presentation, and less frequent or less intense attraction to feminine presentations. For now it is a tiny part of the umbrella terms associated with bisexuality and pansexuality.

It may not be one of the most familiar terms yet and that’s because Almondsexual is a fairly new addition to the modern vocabulary.

Reports suggest it first surfaced in 2023, when a Tumblr user named genderstarbucks mentioned it on November 15. The flag of Almondsexual looks quite pretty with shades of pink in it. The creation of it traces back to a Reddit post by TyrannyTheTyrant earlier this year in 2025.