5 Indian magicians/mentalists you should know about

In the world of mentalism and magic, he holds quite a generational name. The swift nature of unique illusions from making the giant monuments like Taj Mahal and Victoria Memorial vanish in thin air to making a motorcycle appear all of a sudden from nowhere, he mastered it all. For his talent he received Merlin Award by the International Magicians Society as well and many other reputed ones. Now he is in his late 70s and still continues to make people believe in magic a little more each day!