5 Indian magicians/mentalists you should know about

The idea of living in an illusion is undeniably tempting. Does magic really exist in real life? Well, that’s still a mystery. But one thing’s for sure, these India’s top 5 magicians and mentalists have brought the world of illusion a little closer to us. From sleight-of-hand coin tricks to seemingly making people vanish into thin air, they’ve truly mastered the art of wonder.
One of India’s best, she comes with a handful of mind bloggling magic and then comes her mind reading skill like a pro mentalist. Hailing from Udaipur, Rajasthan she holds the title of being India’s first female mentalist. Think of a sentence and she’ll tell it out loud instantly. She’s also a certified clinical hypnotherapist, a journey that’s led her to perform over 1,000+ shows worldwide and deliver powerful, inspirational talks on the global stage.
In the world of mentalism and magic, he holds quite a generational name. The swift nature of unique illusions from making the giant monuments like Taj Mahal and Victoria Memorial vanish in thin air to making a motorcycle appear all of a sudden from nowhere, he mastered it all. For his talent he received Merlin Award by the International Magicians Society as well and many other reputed ones. Now he is in his late 70s and still continues to make people believe in magic a little more each day!
This magical duo's performances go beyond illusion, blending humour, charm, and creativity to keep audiences spellbound. Renowned for their mentalism and imaginative illusions, Arun and Varun proves that magic can be as impressively entertaining as it is extraordinary.
He’s one of the few mentalists and magicians in the country who can quite literally read the room, and your mind! With his incredible blend of mental magic and mind reading, he’s wowed audiences around the world. Known for his high-energy corporate shows, he’s a go-to name in the business world for a dash of mystery and mind manipulation. His performances are a thrilling mix of body language reading, nonverbal cues, and razor-sharp intuition.
Renowned as one of India’s most celebrated illusionists and mentalists, and even among the best in Asia, Preveen brings his creative vision to life through mind-bending illusions. Over the years, he has mesmerized some of the biggest national and international celebrities, taking his art across the globe. For Preveen, real magic happens in the minds of the audience, not on stage. His craft, he says, is about mirroring life itself, seen through his unique lens of imagination and illusion.